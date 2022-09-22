AFU repelled Russian attacks in areas of Zaytseve, Odradivka, and Novomykhaylivka settlements, - General Staff

The AFU continue to destroy the Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region. Yesterday, our soldiers repelled enemy attacks in the areas of three settlements.

Thus, the two hundred and eleventh day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region, organize defense and maintain the captured territories, and also tries to disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. He fires at our positions along the contact line, takes measures to regroup his troops, and constantly conducts aerial reconnaissance.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 8 missiles and 16 air strikes, fired 115 anti-aircraft missiles at military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine, violating the norms of international humanitarian law, the laws, and customs of warfare. As a result of the attacks of the Russian troops, the infrastructure of more than 40 settlements was damaged. These are, in particular, Siversk, Mariinka, Vesele, Neskuchne, Yehorivka, Bezimenne, Bilohirka, Myroliubivka, and Visokopillia.

The threat of air and missile strikes remains on the entire territory of Ukraine.

The situation has not changed in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, and artillery of various calibers:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of Senkivka and Huta-Studenetska settlements of the Chernihiv region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Hlyboke, Morokhovets, Hatishche, Vovchansk, Kamianka, Kupiansk, and Osykove;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Sloviansk, Koroviy Yar, Bohorodychne, Oleksandrivka, Yarova, Pryshyb, Dibrova, Donetske and Raihorodok;

in the Bakhmut direction - Mykolaivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Rozdolivka, Opytne, Yakovlivka, Bilohorivka and Mayorsk;

in the Avdiivka direction – Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Kamianka, Opytne, Mariinka and Vodiane;

about 16 settlements were affected by fire in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions. Among them are Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Huliaypilske, Neskuchne, Vremivka and Novopil.

More than 25 settlements along the contact line were shelled in the South Buh direction. In order to carry out reconnaissance, adjust fire and launch strikes on civilian infrastructure objects, the enemy made more than 30 sorties of UAVs.

Violation of the norms of International Humanitarian Law and customs of warfare remains the norm of the behavior of Russian servicemen in the temporarily occupied territories. Thus, in the Svativ district, in order to hide the engineering equipment of the territories, the occupiers forcibly evicted the residents of Honcharivka and Kuzmenivka settlements from their homes and took them deep into the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region. In the Mykolaiv region, the occupiers seized milk trucks from territorial communities and used them to covertly deliver fuel to the war zone.

Over the past day, units of our troops repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Zaitseve, Odradivka, and Novomykhailivka settlements.

To support the actions of the ground groups, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 41 strikes on enemy positions. It was confirmed that 21 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the enemy, 4 strongholds, and 15 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed.

Missile troops and artillery over the past day inflicted fire damage on 24 enemy objects. In particular, for 4 control points of different levels, 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, 7 warehouses of ammunition, and PMM. Warehouses, 4 air defense facilities, and artillery fell into the affected area.

The total losses of the enemy are being clarified.