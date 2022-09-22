Occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia, civil infrastructure was destroyed, there are victims. PHOTOS

Russian troops hit Zaporizhzia.

As informed by Censor.NET, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Oleksandr Starukh reported this on Telegram.

"The enemy struck the regional center. Information about the victims and destruction is being ascertained.

Follow the rules of the air alert!" - the message reads.

Secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council Andriy Kurtev later clarified: "Civilian infrastructure was destroyed by today's shelling.

Relevant services are already working on the ground.

Unfortunately, people have been hurt."

Later, the head of RMA, Oleksandr Starukh, said that infrastructure facilities were the target of the occupiers.

"Residential buildings around were destroyed. According to preliminary information, one person died," Starukh added.

The deputy head of the PO Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported that the Russian occupiers fired a rocket at the hotel in the central park.

"There is significant destruction, people remain under the rubble. Rescuers are working on dismantling the rubble and freeing people.

Also, as has become traditional for Russian terrorists, they hit an electrical substation. The southern settelments of Zaporizhzhia district are currently without electricity. The TV tower was also hit. Emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences as soon as possible," he added.

