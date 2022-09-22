7 033 25
Russia has exhausted supply of volunteers willing to fight against Ukraine - British intelligence
News Censor.NET World War in Ukraine
Russia is likely to face logistical and administrative problems associated with recruiting 300,000 troops. The new formations are unlikely to become operational within a few months.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Ministry of Defense with reference to intelligence data.
"Putin is taking a significant political risk in the hope of creating much-needed combat power. This move is effectively an admission that Russia has exhausted its pool of volunteers willing to fight in Ukraine," the report said.
According to intelligence, a partial mobilization is likely to be extremely unpopular among parts of the Russian population.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...