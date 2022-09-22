Scholz on Putin’s nuclear threats: This is unacceptable, we will support Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has commented on threats of nuclear weapons by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, saying it is unacceptable.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Liga.NET, he said this in an interview on the ARD channel.

According to him, when after the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, talks began about the threat of using biological or chemical weapons, Germany and its allies said that this was unacceptable, and the Russian Federation should not even think about using them.

He noted that when they start talking about nuclear weapons again, this also remains unacceptable.

"But at the same time, we remain on a balanced, decisive course to support Ukraine and prevent the escalation of the war," the Chancellor said.

Scholz also said that Putin's threats and talk about "red lines" do not prevent him from "taking the necessary decisions" because Russia's military plans have not come to fruition.

