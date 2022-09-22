Air Force of AFU launched group attack on occupiers: equipment and air defense positions were destroyed

Fighters continue to eliminate Russian air defense with the help of American AGM-88 "HARM" anti-radar missiles adapted to Ukrainian aircraft and cover the strike groups of attack and bomber aircraft from the air.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the command of the Air Force.

More than 15 group airstrikes were carried out against Russian troops in various directions.

As will be noted, as a result of airstrikes, an enemy platoon stronghold, a mortar battery, up to 15 units of armored combat vehicles, and dozens of occupants were destroyed. About 10 enemy air defense positions were hit by "HARM" anti-radiation missiles.

On September 21, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed four UAVs of the operational-tactical level and one cruise missile "Iskander-K" of the Russian occupation forces.

