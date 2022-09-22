391 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 767 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of September 22, 2022, more than 1,158 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 391 children died and more than 767 were injured of varying degrees of severity.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories. Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 399, Kharkiv - 226, Kyiv - 116, Mykolaiv - 72, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 61, Kherson - 57, Zaporizhzhia - 47, Dnipropetrovsk - 26.

"On September 21, an 8-year-old boy was injured as a result of enemy shelling in the city of Kurakhove, Donetsk region. On September 20, a 16-year-old boy was wounded as a result of shelling by the occupiers of the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region," the report says.

2,500 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 289 were completely destroyed.