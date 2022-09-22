Exchange of prisoners between Russian Federation and Ukraine through mediation of Turkey is important step towards ending war, - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the exchange of prisoners between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, which took place on Wednesday as a result of his negotiations with the heads of both states, is a step on the way to ending the war.

As Censor.NET reports, the Turkish agency "Anadolu" writes about this.

"According to the head of state, the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, achieved through the mediation of Turkey, is an important step on the way to ending the war. The Turkish leader added that Ankara continues to make efforts to achieve peace between Moscow and Kyiv," the report said.

Erdogan thanked Zelensky and Putin for agreeing to the exchange of prisoners of war and all those who made efforts in this process.

The publication also reported that the national security adviser to the US president, Jacob Sullivan, thanked Turkey for mediating the exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. "I express my gratitude to the government of Turkey for its decisive contribution to the implementation of the grain agreement, as well as for mediation in the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia," he said.

Read more: Medvedchuk was exchanged for 200 Ukrainian defenders, - SSU