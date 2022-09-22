AFU are gradually establishing fire control over important route for Russians in Luhansk Region, - Strategic Committee

Ukrainian defenders are gradually establishing fire control over an important route for the occupiers in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Strategic Committee of the AFU.

"So, one of the most important logistical arteries of the Luhansk region is smoothly but surely coming under the fire control of the Armed Forces. If you remember, the Kharkiv artery Vovchansk-Velyky Burluk-Kupiansk-Izium passed under this control much longer. But then, how they chased, how they chased!

In addition, based on the blows inflicted on the rear of the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, we can say that the occupiers are somehow having a bad time in the Lysychansk region because they are already flying all the way to Novoaidar," the message says.

