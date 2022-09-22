Consultations on creation of nuclear safety zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP have begun, - Director General of IAEA Grossi

As part of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, which is being held in New York, IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi met separately with the heads of the Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Russia.

He announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

According to Grossi, the meeting with Serhii Lavrov was "constructive and professional".





Read more: Estonia will not hide Russians fleeing mobilization - Kallas

The Director General of the IAEA warned the parties that it is necessary to move towards solving the issue very quickly, taking into account the seriousness of the situation at the nuclear plant.

He also said that French President Emmanuel Macron will play an active role in the negotiations.

As a reminder, since March 4, the Zaporizhzhia NPP and its satellite town of Enerhodar have been under the occupation of Russian troops. Russia refuses to create a demilitarized zone around the ZNPP, as proposed by the UN. The station was repeatedly shelled. On August 25, for the first time in the history of the station, there was a complete disconnection from the power grid.

The International Atomic Energy Agency formed the composition of the mission, which arrived at the station on September 1. Even on this day, the Russians resorted to provocations with mass shelling of Enerhodar.

Subsequently, the IAEA presented a report on the results of the inspection of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar.

The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which consists of representatives of 35 UN member states, adopted a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.