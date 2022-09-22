British citizens freed from Russian captivity have returned to their homeland

British citizens Aiden Aslin, Sean Pinner, John Harding, Andrew Gill and Dylan Geely were released from Russian captivity as part of the exchange. The men have already returned to their homeland.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the BBC.

28-year-old Aiden Aslin, who was sentenced to death by DPR militants after being captured during the fighting for Mariupol.

Sean Pinner, 48, who was captured and sentenced to death along with Aiden Aslin.

50-year-old John Harding, who is known to have been captured during the defense of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol.

Andrew Gill, 35, from Plymouth, who fought in the Ukrainian International Legion.

Dylan Healy, who is in his early 20s, is from Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire. He was volunteering in Ukraine when he was seized at a checkpoint in April along with Paul Ury. The latter died in July while in prison in occupied Donetsk region.

Ukraine blamed the Russian military for Uri's death. Traces of torture were found on his body, and some body parts were missing. Occupiers that the British died of disease and stress.

It will be recalled that on the night of September 22, the Ukrainian authorities announced the largest exchange of prisoners since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia. Kyiv managed to return 215 military personnel.

Among the Ukrainian soldiers who managed to be freed from the captivity of the aggressor state - Heroes of Ukraine Denys Prokopenko ("Radish") - commander of the "Azov" Special Purpose Detachment, Yevhenii Bova - commander of the First Separate Marine Infantry Battalion, Lev Pashko - commander of the "Azov" company ". Serhiy Volynskyi ("Volyn") was also released from captivity, v. at. the commander of the 36th separate marine infantry brigade, Svyatoslav Palamar, the deputy commander of the "Azov" regiment for work with personnel, Denys Shlega, the commander of the 12th operational brigade named after Dmytro Vyshnevetsky, Oleg Khomenko, commander of the commandant company, who directly commanded the defense of Azovstal, Dmytro Kozatsky, a senior soldier whose photo and video from Azovstal went viral all over the world.

124 officers, 108 defenders of "Azovstal", 5 commanders from "Azovstal", 10 foreigners, including those who were sentenced to death by the occupiers, were released.

Of the 215 prisoners who were rescued from Russian captivity, 200 defenders were directly exchanged for Viktor Medvedchuk. Five commanders were exchanged for 55 Russian prisoners.

Turkey and Saudi Arabia participated in the negotiations regarding the prisoners.