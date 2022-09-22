Buryat teachers were forced to write and deliver summonses to citizens subject to mobilization at night - Insider

On the night of September 22, teachers from Ulan-Ude in Buryatia were forced to write and deliver summonses to citizens to be mobilized.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Insider.

On September 21, it became known that in the schools of the city they are going to cancel the lessons for the first shift, as "points for collecting and informing conscripts" will be opened in educational institutions.

Summonses began to be written already at night, moreover, local teachers were required to deliver them all night to those who fall under the announced mobilization. We are talking about at least three schools - No. 25, 32, 44.

According to these data, they want to "recruit" 2,500 people for the war.

"Military commissars send lists to schools, teachers themselves really fill out and deliver the summonses. They force. My aunt says, they stupidly force and teachers stupidly agree," a local resident told the publication.

According to her, mobilized men are sent to Chita for a month's training. They are told that they will then go to the territories where the Russian "authorities" will organize "referendums".