Every second young person volunteers, and every third donates to Armed Forces, - research

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, every second young person in Ukraine has started volunteering, and every third has started to contribute or help on the information front.

As Censor.NET informs, this is evidenced by the results of the study "Youth Volunteering in Ukraine" conducted within the framework of the USAID "Dream and Act" program.

According to the research, volunteering in Ukraine has become more massive, motivated and organized. At the same time, there has been a decline in volunteer activity in recent months.

If before the full-scale war, volunteers were most often in charge of collecting funds and purchasing equipment and medicines for the military; construction of premises for internally displaced persons, elderly people, low-income families; with the help of animal shelters. And during the war, they began to purchase equipment for the military, engage in humanitarian aid, and weave camouflage nets.

For volunteers, altruism, patriotism, the desire to be useful is perceived as a field of opportunities for self-realization and development. For non-volunteers, a pragmatic approach dominates. Volunteering is not a life priority and is practiced as long as it is not too burdensome and does not take a lot of their resources, which they prefer to use for their own purposes (family care, education, career development and recreation).

The study was carried out by the Ukrainian Center for the Study of Public Opinion "SOCIOINFORM" within the framework of the "Dream and Act" program. The study covered volunteers and young people not involved in volunteering from the rear (Volyn, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne) and front-line (Zaporizh, Kyiv, Odesa and Kharkiv) regions of Ukraine. This research was made possible by the generous support of the American people through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).