More captured occupiers, more chances that all Ukrainian defenders will return home, - Reznikov

Ukraine remembers all captured defenders and must do everything to save everyone.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov stated this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"For this, it is important to believe in the best and to trust each other. To trust the military and political leadership of the country. To trust and keep order. The more captured occupiers, the more chances that all our boys and girls will return home. We are on the side of light, and strength and the truth is with us. And this light will defeat the darkness!", - emphasized the head of the Ministry of Defense.

The minister said that out of 215 heroes, 188 are defenders of Azovstal, including 108 "Azovians", national guardsmen, marines, border guards, policemen, security forces, SSU employees. Currently, the five released Azov commanders will be in safe conditions in Turkey. Also, 10 foreigners were released from captivity: five British citizens, two from the USA, as well as citizens of Morocco, Croatia and Sweden are returning home.

