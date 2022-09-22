Classified clause of decree on mobilization in Russia allows to call up 1 million Russians, - Russian mass media

The classified seventh point of the decree of the head of the Kremlin contains information about the scope of mobilization in the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Russian publication "Nova Gazeta. Europe" with reference to a source in the administration of the President of the Russian Federation, Censor.NET informs.

On September 21, a scan of Vladimir Putin's decree on the introduction of "partial mobilization" in Russia was published. The seventh point of the decree is under the heading "for official use". Responding to journalists' questions, Kremlin press secretary Dmytro Peskov said that this item refers to the number of reservists who can be called up for military service. Peskov called the number 300,000 people.

However, the interlocutor of "Novaya Gazeta" reported that the number was corrected several times, and in the end they stopped at one million.

Journalists tried to clarify this information and contact the executive authorities that have access to this data. Sources in several Russian ministries said they could not see the full text of the document. The seventh point of Putin's decree also cannot be revised through MEDO (the interdepartmental document circulation system).

It will be recalled that on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the holding of a "partial mobilization" in Russia. In the evening of the same day, rallies were held in Russian cities against mobilization for war. More than 1,300 people were detained in 39 cities. The vast majority of arrests took place in the two largest cities of Russia: Moscow and St. Petersburg.