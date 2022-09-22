Security forces of Belarus were ordered to track Russian citizens who are hiding from mobilization - mass media

Belarusian security forces received a verbal order to identify citizens of the Russian Federation who came to the republic to hide from mobilization.

As Censor.NET informs, "Nasha Niva" writes about this with reference to sources.

"So far, at the level of verbal orders, it has been proven to monitor apartments that are rented out for the day, to enter into contact with the owners of the houses. New cars in the yards with Russian license plates were also ordered to be tracked," the Belarusian operative noted.

The security officer also said that, in his opinion, those who evade the army will be extradited to Russia in the future.

"The general system of fines has been established, and catching someone who evades the army is a simple task," he added.

Read more: Lukashenko is ready to raise alarm: I will not allow blow to Russia’s back