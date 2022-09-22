ENG
Occupiers attacked port of Ochakiv and Kryvy Rih with Iranian kamikaze drones "Shahid-136", - OC "South"

The Russian occupiers intensified air attacks using Iranian kamikaze drones of the Shahid-136 type.

This was reported by the "South" operational command, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that such a drone was used to attack the port infrastructure of Ochakiv. One of the two attacking drones was shot down by our units, the other hit a port tug. Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire. There are no casualties.

On the morning of September 22, another kamikaze drone "Shahid-136" attacked Kryvy Rih. As a result of hitting a two-story non-residential building, a fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished. There are no casualties.

