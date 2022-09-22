During September 22, defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kupiansk, Zaitseve and Novomykhailivka, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on September 22.

The message states: "The two hundred and eleventh day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy is concentrating its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region and hold the captured territories, as well as disrupting the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. Shells the positions of our troops along the contact line, does not stop conducting aerial reconnaissance.

The enemy continues to attack civilian infrastructure and residential buildings, terrorizing the civilian population. The threat of air and missile strikes remains for the entire territory of Ukraine.

Over the course of a day, the enemy launched 4 missile and 17 air strikes, carried out more than 24 shellings with MLRS on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of warfare.

The infrastructure of more than 30 settlements was affected, including Pryshyb, Spirne, Vesele, Mariinka, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Neskuchne, Poltavka, Iehorivka, Bezymenne, Bilohirka, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvy Rih, Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv, Ochakiv, Vysokopillia, Sukhy Stavok and Miroliubivka.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy continues shelling from tanks, mortars and artillery:

in the Siversk direction - in the area of ​​Shalyhine, Volfyne, Yzdetske and Myropilske settlements of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Hlyboke, Strelecha, Morokhovets, Vesele, Sotnytsky Kozachok, Vovchansk, Hatyshche, Dvorichna, Husynka, Kamianka, Kupiansk, Artilne, Osynove and Mikhuvatka;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Bohorodychne, Yatskivka, Yarova, Tetianivka, Sviatohirsk, Pryshyb, Sloviansk, Platonivka, Donetske, Sydorov, Zakitne, Ozerne, Shchurov and Raihorodok;

in the direction of Bakhmut - Siversk, Spirne, Zvanivka, Mykolaivka, Rozdolivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Odradivka, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Rozivka, Zaitseve, Yakovlivka, Mayorsk;

in the Avdiivka direction – Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Kamianka, Opytne, Mariinka, Vodiane and Novomykhailivka;

in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy did not carry out active operations, but at the same time carried out artillery fire on the settlements of Mykilske, Vuhledar, Volodymyrivka, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Vremivka, Pavlivka, Mala Tokmachka, Huliaipilske, Zaliznychne, Poltavka, Novopil and Novosilka

More than 37 settlements were affected by fire in the South Bug direction.

The enemy is trying to keep the situation in the temporarily occupied territories under his control. In Kherson, the administrative and police regime is being strengthened, inspections of settlements and psychological pressure on local residents are being carried out.

The work on the preparation and holding of the so-called "referendum" on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine has intensified. Thus, in the settlements of the Kherson region, representatives of the Russian occupation authorities, under the pretext of quality distribution of humanitarian aid, are trying to obtain their personal data from local residents. The formation of the so-called "election commissions" continues.

In the city of Starobilsk, Luhansk region, the occupation authorities forbade the local population to leave the city between September 23 and 27. According to available information, the occupiers are creating armed groups to go around homes and force people to participate in the so-called "referendum". Propaganda mass media are preparing for the shooting of stories about such "active participation of local residents in voting".

In the temporarily captured territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, local residents are promised cash rewards and household appliances for providing passport data and obtaining citizenship of the Russian Federation.

During the current day, units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kupiansk, Zaitseve, and Novomykhailivka.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces hit ten areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment and two positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

In addition, our air defense units destroyed two UAVs of the occupiers.

Missile troops and artillery during the current day inflicted fire damage, in particular, on four control points, two areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, three air defense positions, an artillery position, as well as three ammunition warehouses.