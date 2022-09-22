Every citizen of Russian Federation who openly opposes Putin’s regime can ask for asylum in Germany - head of Ministry of Internal Affairs Feser

The Federal Republic of Germany is ready to accept Russian deserters under certain circumstances.

This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Nancy Feather, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Oldenburger Onlinezeitung.

"As a rule, deserters who are threatened with severe repression receive international protection in Germany. Anyone who courageously opposes the Putin regime and therefore exposes himself to the greatest danger can apply for asylum in Germany due to political persecution," said the official.

The decision-making practice of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees has already been adjusted accordingly. However, granting asylum is a case-by-case decision that also includes security checks.

For months, Germany hosted critics of the Russian regime who were persecuted and threatened, the minister added. Russia's increasingly brutal aggression against Ukraine is accompanied by increased internal repression, in particular against the press, human rights defenders and representatives of the opposition. In particular, the government gives Russian journalists the opportunity to report freely and independently from Germany. "In this fast and non-bureaucratic procedure, we have already made possible the admission of 438 people together with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Feser said.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization, there were signs of conscripts fleeing the country, and flights abroad that were still available were quickly booked. Then the coalition partners VDP and "Greens" asked the government to accept Russian deserters.

It will be recalled that on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization. According to Putin, only citizens who are in the reserve will be subject to conscription, they will undergo additional training taking into account the war in Ukraine. According to the decree, mobilization begins on September 21.

At the same time, the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region are taking all the men they can find.

Protests swept through Russia. Detained men are served with summonses.

It is known that men are trying to leave the Russian Federation en masse. In particular, to Finland and Georgia. EU countries - for example, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - declare that they will not provide shelter to Russian citizens fleeing mobilization.