Discussed probable nature of enemy’s actions in nearest period - Zelenskyy held a meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a regular meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Headquarters on Thursday.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Presidental Press Office.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Defence Oleksiy Reznikov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, heads of law enforcement agencies and law enforcement bodies, Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Oleksiy Danilov and others.

The meeting was joined via video link by Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Operational Command "West" Serhiy Litvinov, Commander of the Operational Command "South" Andriy Kovalchuk.

See more: Donetsk region under enemy fire: Russians launched missile attack on Kramatorsk, shelled Chasiv Yar with cluster munitions. PHOTOS

The heads of the defense forces and commanders of operational directions reported on the operational situation in the frontline areas. The probable nature of the enemy's actions in the nearest period was considered.

Members of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff also analyzed the state of provision of the defense forces with weapons and ammunition.

Participants of the meeting paid special attention to measures of reacting to new challenges related to the announcement of mobilization by the aggressor country and preparation of pseudo-referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Watch more: We returned home 215 defenders, including 3 Heroes of Ukraine, - Zelensky. VIDEO