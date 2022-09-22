Occupants again launched a missile attack on Pechenygy dam in Kharkiv region

On September 22, Russian occupants again launched a missile attack on Pechenizka dam in Kharkiv region.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"Today, around 12.00, the enemy launched another missile strike on the critical infrastructure of our community," said Pechenygy village head Oleksandr Gusarov.

In a comment to the agency, Gusarov confirmed that it was a strike on the dam, people were not injured. In general, the situation in the Pechenygy community, according to him, is consistently difficult.

We remind you that the occupiers have already struck the Pechenygy dam several times, as a result of which the upper gateway was destroyed.

Read more: Eight people were blown up by landmines in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region, - National Police

Residents of the Pechenygy village were warned about possible flooding of houses in case of building destruction, people were informed how to act in case of this emergency. Residents of certain streets should promptly move to designated areas.