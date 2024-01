Air defense shoots down four enemy kamikaze drones "Shahed-136" in Mykolaiv region - OC "South"

In Mykolaiv region, air defense forces destroyed four enemy kamikaze drones "Shahed-136" of Russian occupants.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to OC's "South" Press Office.

"On September 22, at about 20.00, in the sky over Mykolaiv region, soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Odesa Air Command "South" shot down four enemy kamikaze drones "Shahed-136" of Iranian production with two medium-range anti-aircraft guided missiles," - the statement reads.

Read more: Occupiers attacked port of Ochakiv and Kryvy Rih with Iranian kamikaze drones "Shahid-136", - OC "South"