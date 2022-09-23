Enemy attacks were repelled in area of 8 settlements. Aviation of Defense Forces hit 25 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, - General Staff

The two hundred and twelfth day of the Ukrainian nation’s heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion has begun.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the enemy continues to carry out the tasks of the full occupation of the Donetsk region, the organization of defense, and the maintenance of captured territories, as well as the disruption of active actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. Fires at ours along the entire contact lineб tries to restore lost positions, conducts aerial reconnaissance.

The enemy does not stop striking the civilian infrastructure and the homes of the civilian population. The threat of air and missile strikes by the Russian occupiers remains for the entire territory of Ukraine.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 4 missiles and 27 air strikes, carried out more than 75 attacks from rocket salvo systems on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine, violating the norms of international humanitarian law, the laws, and customs of war. The enemy strikes affected more than 45 settlements. In particular, Pechenihy, Pryshyb, Yarova, Spirne, Vesele, Bakhmut, Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Neskuchne, Poltavka, Yehorivka, Bezimenne, Kryvy Rih, Bilohiria, Zaporizhzhia, Bilohirka, Pervomaiske, Mykolaiv, Ochakiv, Visokopilla, Sukhy Stavok, Myroliubivka, and Novohrihorivka," the message says.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, and artillery of various calibers:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of Shalygine, Myropilske, Volfyne, and Yizdetske settlements of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Dubnivka, Hoptivka, Vovchansk, Kamianka, and Kupiansk;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Mayaky, Mykolaivka, Dibrova, Kryva Luka, Pryshy and Siversk;

in the Bakhmut direction - Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Vesele, Bilohorivka and Yakovlivka;

in the Avdiivka direction - Krasnohorivka, Opytne, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka;

in the Novopavlivka direction - Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Neskuchne, Vremivka, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations, but at the same time shelled the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Nova Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky, Zelene Pole, Zaliznychne, and Rivnopillia with artillery.

More than 20 settlements were shelled in the South Buh direction.

"During the day, units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kupiansk, Spirne, Mayorsk, Zaitseve, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Opytne, and Kamianka. Aviation of the Defense Forces hit 25 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment and 6 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, our air defense units, in different directions, destroyed the Mi-8 helicopter and 9 UAVs of the occupiers," the General Staff added.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery have inflicted fire damage, in particular, on 6 control points, 4 areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, 3 air defense positions, 3 artillery positions, as well as 3 ammunition depots.