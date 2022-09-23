ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
8146 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
12 863 47
Russian Army (6205) war (20387) Luhansk region (1200) Melitopol (210) occupation (1580) Donetsk region (1906) pseudo-referendum (64)

Occupiers report start of "referendums" in captured territories of Donbas and Melitopol

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

россия,референдум

The Russian occupiers and their puppets in the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions and Melitopol have announced that they have started a so-called "referendum" on joining Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA News.

The so-called "DPR" reported that the "voting" is taking place throughout the territory controlled by the occupiers.

The so-called "LPR" said that all the "ballots" were delivered to the polling stations, "from 8 in the morning the polling stations outside the premises start their work."

In turn, Melitopol began to go to the addresses of citizens to collect signatures.

Read more: Putin promised "referendums" in "historic lands of Novorossia": Donetsk, Luhansk , Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia regions

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 