Occupiers report start of "referendums" in captured territories of Donbas and Melitopol
The Russian occupiers and their puppets in the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions and Melitopol have announced that they have started a so-called "referendum" on joining Russia.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA News.
The so-called "DPR" reported that the "voting" is taking place throughout the territory controlled by the occupiers.
The so-called "LPR" said that all the "ballots" were delivered to the polling stations, "from 8 in the morning the polling stations outside the premises start their work."
In turn, Melitopol began to go to the addresses of citizens to collect signatures.
