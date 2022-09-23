Enemy continues to shell settlements along contact line and border with Russian Federation in Kharkiv region. Offensive attempt in Kupiansk region was stopped, - Synehubov

Yesterday, the enemy continued to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv region, shelling settlements adjacent to the contact line and the border with the Russian Federation.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, Kupiansk and the Kupiansky district were heavily shelled yesterday. There are victims, including children.

"According to the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, 3 people were injured in Kupiansk, including 2 children - a boy and a girl, 7 years old. Doctors assess their condition as moderate. 4 people were injured in the Kupiansk district. Unfortunately, a 51-year-old man died in the Kharkiv district," Synehubov informs.

He also adds that 2 people - a 67-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man - were blown up by a mine in the Chuhuiiv district. Both were hospitalized with injuries.

"Once again, I urge everyone to remember the high mine danger and to be very careful. Do not touch suspicious objects and do not move around places that could potentially be mined. Yesterday afternoon, the enemy once again launched a rocket attack on the village of Pechenihy, Chuhuiiv district. The rocket hit the ground near the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir. There were no casualties," continues the head of the region.

He also informs that fighting continues on the contact line.

"The enemy made an attempt to go on the offensive in the area of Kupiansk, but suffered significant losses and retreated," Synehubov sums up.