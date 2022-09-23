Germany transferred 6 more Gepard installations and 6 thousand ammunition to Ukraine

Germany provided Ukraine with 6 Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery units and 6,000 ammunition for them.

This is stated in the report of the Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that 24 Gepard installations were previously handed over.

Also, 3,000 155mm caliber shells (1,000 signal and 2,000 smoke) were handed over to Ukraine.

In particular, the German government plans to send to Ukraine:

four self-propelled guns Panzerhaubitze 2000 with ammunition;

two "MARS II" MLRS with ammunition;

50 Dingo armored vehicles;

"winter package" (thermal blanket, generators, tents, and food).

