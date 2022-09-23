Little more than 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers died, - Ministry of Defense on losses of AFU in war

The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the war against Russia amount to more than 9 thousand people. However, the Ministry of Defense cannot yet give an exact figure due to the impossibility of counting the dead fighters in Mariupol.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar in an interview with the YouTube channel "ISLND TV", Censor.NET informs.

According to her, Ukraine's losses in the war are much smaller than those of the enemy, and this is an indicator of the skill of the Armed Forces.

"It's not hundreds of thousands. Thank God it's not hundreds of thousands. A number of about 9,000 was announced a few weeks ago. Of course, we have Mariupol, where we don't know the exact number of dead.

It's thousands, but it's definitely not hundreds of thousands... If they have more than 50,000, and here we say about 9,000, well, it's a little more now," said Malyar.

At the same time, she emphasized that it is only about the military since another department is engaged in counting the number of dead civilians.

As noted, on August 22, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, stated that almost 9,000 Ukrainian heroes died in the war with the Russian Federation.

