There are no reasons for "hysterical reaction" of Russians to mobilization, - Peskov

Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmytro Peskov called the Russians’ reaction to the mobilization "hysterical". But the Kremlin believes that there are no reasons for tantrums.

"One could somehow understand such a hysterical reaction in the first hours after the announcement. But, on the other hand, all information lines were activated by the Cabinet of Ministers yesterday. The Ministry of Defense regularly answers all questions. There is currently no shortage of explanations. You just need to approach it soberly and thoughtfully," Putin's spokesman said.

It will be recalled that on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization. According to Putin, only citizens who are in the reserve will be subject to conscription, they will undergo additional training taking into account the war in Ukraine. According to the decree, mobilization begins on September 21.

At the same time, the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region are taking all the men they can find.

Protests swept through Russia. Detained men are served with summonses.

It is known that men are trying to leave the Russian Federation en masse. In particular, to Finland and Georgia. EU countries - for example, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania - declare that they will not provide shelter to Russian citizens fleeing mobilization.