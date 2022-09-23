Occupiers are gradually retreating in south, AFU managed to destroy areas of concentration of equipment and armaments of Russian troops, - OC "South"

Fierce battles continue in the south of Ukraine, as a result of which the Armed Forces of Ukraine are gradually consolidating newly liberated territories.

This was stated by the head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Operational Command "South" Natalia Humeniuk, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The fighting is fierce, it is quite hot here in the south, despite the fact that the weather has cooled down a bit. The fire is coming from one side and from the other. But the enemy is still giving in, we are gradually securing the territories for ourselves. And this he is stressed, accordingly, the shelling becomes bigger and smaller depending on the amount of ammunition we hit during the night," she said.

According to Humeniuk, last day it was possible to cause significant damage to the occupiers with strikes on areas where their equipment and weapons were concentrated, but the final scale and results of these strikes will be announced later.

"There have been quite significant hits over the past day - these are control points, command posts, and areas where equipment and weapons are concentrated, and people, but we do not see the results yet, because they are still being investigated. It is clear that it is more difficult to count in the occupied territory. But we are very grateful to the local population, very grateful to the resistance movement - they are helping us in this and we are sure that by the evening the report will be quite powerful," she added.