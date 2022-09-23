Students are not subject to mobilization, but they cannot leave borders of Ukraine, - State Border Service

Ukrainian male students studying at universities are not subject to mobilization, but the current rules do not allow them to go abroad.

This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Service Andriy Demchenko, Censor.NET reports with reference to LIGA.net.

He reminded that students are not subject to mobilization - this is in accordance with the law on mobilization.

"But according to the border crossing rules approved by Government Resolution No. 57, the category of students does not fall under the pass," Demchenko emphasized.

We are talking about men, citizens of Ukraine, aged 18 to 60, as they are generally prohibited from traveling abroad during martial law.

According to the spokesperson of the SBS, the government issued a decree on exceptions - categories of citizens who can cross the border to leave Ukraine, but the category of students did not fall into these exceptions.

Demchenko stated that in order for Ukrainian male students of foreign universities to be able to enter their educational institutions, changes should be made to the procedure for crossing the border during martial law.

"I would like to point out that safeguards must be prescribed in order to prevent speculation and abuse: who from the category of students can cross the border to leave Ukraine," added the SBS speaker.