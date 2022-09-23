Air defense was operating in Dnipropetrovsk region, two drones of Russian Federation were destroyed

Air defense forces shot down two Russian drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the East Air Command, Censor.NET informs.

"Air defense was operating in Dnipropetrovsk region. Two unmanned aerial vehicles were previously destroyed," the report says.

Information about the downing of two drones of the Russian Federation was confirmed by the head of the RMA, Valentin Reznichenko

