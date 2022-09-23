18 Russian torture chambers found in de-occupied territory of Kharkiv region, - National Police

Law enforcement officers found 18 places in de-occupied territory of Kharkiv region where Russian invaders tortured Ukrainian citizens.

This was reported by the Deputy Chief of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police Serhiy Panteleev, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"During the liberation of the settlements, police found 18 places where Russians illegally detained and tortured our citizens. The premises of these torture chambers have already been inspected, evidence of war crimes has been recorded and collected," the police officer said.

According to the official, the National Police officers created a register of Russian military who tortured people in Kharkiv region. The register already contains more than a thousand people whose identities are known to Ukrainian law enforcement officers.

In addition, law enforcement officers have checked out more than two thousand people for their cooperation with the enemy.

