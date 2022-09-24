Kamikaze drone crashed into private yard in Dnipro region, six injured - Regional Council

In Dnipro region, an enemy kamikaze drone shot down by Air Defense Forces crashed into a private yard. Six people were injured.

It was reported by the Head of Dnipro Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"In the evening, Air Defense Forces shot down 2 Shahid-136 kamikaze drones over Dnipro region. One drone fell into the yard of a household, a fire broke out there. Six people were injured, one person was hospitalized," the post reads.

Three outbuildings were destroyed, a private house and two cars were damaged.

The remains of the second drone were found on one of the roads of the region. 100 square meters of road surface was damaged.

"This is not the first time our region has been attacked with such drones. For some reason, Russians call them "Geranium-2", their sound is similar to the sound of a scooter. Western media write that the tactics of using Iranian "Shahids" involves the work of two drones on one target. Obviously, we observed such tactics today," Lukashuk added.