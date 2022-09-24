Lavrov fled as skillfully as Russian soldiers from the battlefield, - Kuleba about Russian minister’s imminent departure from UN Security Council. VIDEO

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his delegation once again "distinguished themselves" during a high-level meeting, namely at a UN Security Council meeting held in New York (USA) on September 22. The diplomat of the terrorist state was an hour and a half late for the meeting and left it immediately after his speech.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, referring to Obozrevatel, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba drew attention to this fact, emphasizing in his speech that Lavrov "escaped as skillfully as Russian soldiers from the battlefield", hinting at the defeat of the aggressor in Kharkiv region.

He noted that the speech of the Russian diplomat was traditionally full of propaganda slogans, clichés and unfounded accusations against Ukraine.

It is worth noting that in his speech, Lavrov made statements that are unacceptable from representatives of diplomacy at the highest level, in particular, he called President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dirty name. In addition, he once again accused the "Kyiv regime" of "arbitrariness", "crimes" and "Nazism" and once again complained that the United States "covers up all the atrocities" of Ukraine.

"The only thing that deserves a reaction in today's Russian statement, out of the whole stream of these lies, is the unacceptable jargon used by the Russian representative about the President of Ukraine... I also noticed that Russian diplomats are running away as skillfully as Russian soldiers," the Ukrainian Minister said.

