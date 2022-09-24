ENG
shoot out (8787) Sumy oblast (508) Zhyvytskyi Dmytro (130)

During September 23, 140 arrivals were recorded in Sumy region - OVA

сумщина,війна

During September 23, Russian occupants conducted 140 attacks in Sumy region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by the Head of OVA Dmytro Zhyvytsky.

He noted: "Today almost 140 arrivals from Russia were recorded in the border regions.

Krasnopil community: at almost 10 am the enemy was shooting from self-propelled artillery systems on the outskirts of Krasnopil - 4 arrivals. From 11 am, mortar shelling was carried out on the territory of the community - 28 arrivals, followed by artillery - 14 arrivals. The shelling of the community continued in the afternoon: 12 attacks from MLRS - 12 arrivals and artillery shelling from self-propelled artillery systems - 11 more.

Bilopilska community: since 10.00 there were attacks from self-propelled artillery systems - 7 arrivals, as well as mortar shelling - 8 arrivals. Around noon, the mortar shelling of the community continued - 10 arrivals. And around 13.00, 1 explosive device (type VOG-17) was dropped from a UAV on the territory of the community.

Seredyno-Buda community: since 13:30, the Russians have been shooting at the outskirts of Seredyno-Buda with self-propelled artillery systems (9 arrivals), mortars (3 arrivals), machine guns (5 machine gun bursts). As a result, the power line was damaged. About 3000 residents are without electricity supply, the works are underway.

Yunakivska community: since 14:00 there was a shelling from self-propelled artillery systems - 30 arrivals".

