Zelenskyy: Russian mobilization in occupied territories is a crime against nation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called mobilization to Russian army in occupied territories a crime against specific people, the nation.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated by President in Friday video address.

The Ukrainian President noted that "the world will react quite fairly to the pseudo-referendums - they will be unequivocally condemned, as well as to the criminal mobilization that the occupants are trying to carry out in Crimea and other parts of Ukraine that they still control".

"These are not just crimes against international law and the law of Ukraine. These are crimes against specific people, against the Ukrainian nation," the President said.

"Now in Crimea, in places of Crimean Tatars' compact residence, Russians are trying to find and mobilize as many men as possible. We already have evidence of this. This is a deliberate attempt by Russia to destroy the Crimean Tatar people, this is a deliberate attempt by the aggressor state to take the lives of as many residents of the territory invaded by Russian troops as possible," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy to residents of temporarily occupied territories: Take care of your lives and help us destroy invaders. VIDEO