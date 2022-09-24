Residents of occupied Crimea are forbidden to leave peninsula without permission of military commissariat

Residents of occupied Crimea who want to leave the peninsula must obtain permission from Russian military commissariat at their place of residence.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Radio Svoboda "Crimea.Realities".

"A citizen must apply to the military commissariat, write an application or submit the relevant document. Then the military commissariat will consider and give permission to leave, if there are circumstances for this. For example, there is a need to leave for work, study or treatment," - the so-called "head" of the Russian service for mobilization and territorial defense of Crimea Viktor Fesenko said.

He added that if it is impossible to find a person to serve the summons, he will be contacted by phone.

"There is a citizen's mobile phone, which can be used to call him. After the call, the citizen is obliged to come to the military commissariat and find out the essence of the call," - Fesenko said.

At the same time, on September 22, the adviser to the Russian head of Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov with reference to Fesenko said that "leaving Crimea is not prohibited".

