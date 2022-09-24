In southern direction, AFU destroyed 51 invaders, shot down Russian Mi-8 and hit three enemy cells, - OC "South"

In the opposite direction, the Ukrainian military destroyed Russian Mi-8 helicopters and Su-25 attack aircraft, kamikaze drones, and hit enemy groups and convoys in the past day.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

"During the day of the battle, the enemy launched 1 air strike and 1 missile attack on our positions and populated areas along the front line.

The enemy launched an X-31 missile from a Su-20 tactical aircraft at the Kutsurub community. Without human losses.

Using an unmanned aerial vehicle, containers with a poisonous substance, presumably a K-51 chlorpicrin grenade, were dropped on our combat positions. The combat medics worked clearly, there are no losses and no critical conditions," the message reads.

Odesa was attacked twice by kamikaze drones from the direction of the Black Sea. As a result of hitting two drones, the administration building in the port area was destroyed.

Another "Shahid-136" was shot down over the sea. Several nearby buildings were damaged by the blast wave. One civilian was killed.

During the repeated air attack on Odesa, 4 more kamikaze drones were destroyed by air defense forces over the sea.

Among them, for the first time in Ukraine, the Iranian-made multi-purpose strike UAV "Mohajer-6" (Mohajer-6), designed for reconnaissance, surveillance, reconnaissance, and fire damage, was shot down.

Another "Shahid-136" attacked Ukrainian positions on the contact line in the Berezneguvat community of Mykolaiv Oblast in the evening.

During an attempt to attack the direction of the "Pivdenny" port, the regular "Shahid-136" was also shot down.

Ukrainian aviation made 20 strikes against the enemy. An enemy Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed in the Mykolaiv region, and a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down by air defense forces and means in the Beryslav region of the Kherson region.

Missile and artillery units carried out about 290 fire missions, including hitting a pontoon crossing in Nova Kakhovka, two accumulations of weapons and equipment in the Berislavsky district, 3 centers of forces and means in the Kakhovsky and Kherson districts, an electronic warfare station in the Krutoy Yar area, anti-aircraft the "Tor" missile complex in the Bashtanka district of the Mykolaiv region, the column of weapons and equipment - in Kakhovka.

Another control lesion of the Kakhovka bridge has been confirmed.

Other losses of the enemy during the combat day are: 51 invaders, 152-mm howitzer "Msta-B", a tank, and 16 units of other auto-armored vehicles.

15 enemy ships and boats are maneuvering in the Black Sea, including 3 surface and 1 Kalibr submarine. 28 of them are ready.