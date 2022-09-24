Erdogan’s spokesman Kalin told how exchange of commanders of "Azovstal" defenders was agreed upon: Initially, there were 15 names on list

The spokesman of the President of Turkey, Ibrahim Kalin, spoke about how the lists for the exchange of commanders-defenders of "Azovstal" were coordinated.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN Türk.

According to the spokesman, initially there were 15 names on the list for the exchange, according to which five commanders of "Azov" were exchanged as a result, but it was not possible to agree on it.

"Our president was very warm to this issue (exchange. - Ed.), we discussed this issue with our colleagues for about 3-3.5 months. We could not agree on 15 names. That list did not reach Lviv (meeting of presidents. - Ed.), at the very end it was reduced to 5 names. These 5 people will remain safe with us until the end of the war," Kalin said.

He noted that this list for exchange was discussed even before the visit of the presidents to Lviv, it was also discussed during Erdogan's meeting with Putin in Samarkand.

Ibrahim Kalin also noted the constructive position of the Ukrainian side and the important role of the National Intelligence Organization of Turkey in the exchange process.

