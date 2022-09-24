447 bodies of dead have already been removed from mass burial site in Izium

According to data as of Saturday, September 24, 447 bodies of the dead have already been removed from the mass burial site in Izium. Most of them are women.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of Serhii Bolvinov, head of the investigative department of the police of the Kharkiv region.

"Many of the dead have missing limbs, tied hands, shrapnel wounds, head, and chest injuries, injured or missing genitalia, rib fractures, stab wounds, bullet wounds, and ropes around their necks," he said.

According to Bolvinov, among the dead:

194 - men;

215 - women;

22 - military;

5 - children;

11 - the remains of individuals, the gender is not determined.

"More than 105 police officers, 10 forensic laboratories, 10 forensic medical experts, 80 employees of the State Emergency Service, and prosecutors were involved in the investigative actions at the scene," he added.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

See more: Total of 436 bodies were exhumed from mass burial site in Izium, Kharkiv region, - RMA. PHOTOS