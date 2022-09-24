"Azov" prisoners released from captivity are in state of critical anorexia

The soldiers released from captivity are in a shocking state - almost all 215 people have an extreme degree of anorexia.

This was reported by the head of the patronage service "Azov" Olena Tolkachova, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"The condition of our soldiers is simply shocking. There are cases when relatives cannot recognize their relatives. Our boys are exhausted, contused, there are many hidden fractures and exacerbations of various degrees of chronic diseases," she said.

According to Tolkacheva, everyone is now receiving proper medical care, many are already undergoing treatment and recovery.

Tolkacheva added that the team of doctors works as harmoniously as possible to "not miss a single bruise, a single scratch."

Soon, the patronage service in cooperation with the state will send some of the defenders abroad for treatment and rehabilitation.

Also, according to her, state bodies are working to restore all documents and bank cards that these people can use to receive wages as soon as possible.

The head of the "Azov" patronage service noted that the boys thank the Defense Intelligence, the General Staff, the SSU, and the OP for their release.