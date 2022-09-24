ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
9495 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
45 238 56
air force (401) war (20410) Special Operations Forces (10)

Special operations forces shot down two enemy Su-25 attack aircraft, - social networks. VIDEO

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Fighters of the Special Operations Forces "demilitarized" two Russian Su-25 aircraft.

The video of the triumph of the Ukrainian defenders was published on Facebook by Pavlo Kashchuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Jackpot! The 8th SOF regiment has just demilitarized 2 enemy Su at once. We are not specifying the area yet 😉 The offensive continues," he wrote.

WARNING! THE VIDEO CONTAINS ABUSE WORDS.

Read more: "Azov" prisoners released from captivity are in state of critical anorexia

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 