Special operations forces shot down two enemy Su-25 attack aircraft, - social networks. VIDEO

Fighters of the Special Operations Forces "demilitarized" two Russian Su-25 aircraft.

The video of the triumph of the Ukrainian defenders was published on Facebook by Pavlo Kashchuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Jackpot! The 8th SOF regiment has just demilitarized 2 enemy Su at once. We are not specifying the area yet 😉 The offensive continues," he wrote.

WARNING! THE VIDEO CONTAINS ABUSE WORDS.

