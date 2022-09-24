45 238 56
Special operations forces shot down two enemy Su-25 attack aircraft, - social networks. VIDEO
Fighters of the Special Operations Forces "demilitarized" two Russian Su-25 aircraft.
The video of the triumph of the Ukrainian defenders was published on Facebook by Pavlo Kashchuk, Censor.NET reports.
"Jackpot! The 8th SOF regiment has just demilitarized 2 enemy Su at once. We are not specifying the area yet 😉 The offensive continues," he wrote.
WARNING! THE VIDEO CONTAINS ABUSE WORDS.
