A plane with 130 fighters of the Russian private company "Liga" arrived in Minsk. They are training together with the Belarusians, who were delivered Ukrainian military uniforms - the "pixel" of the Armed Forces.

This was reported by the operational grouping of the "Volyn" troops and the grouping of forces and means of defense of Kyiv, Censor.NET informs.

They noted that enemy DRGs can be used on the territory of Volyn, Rivne, Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions. And that Belarus, meanwhile, is actively spreading messages about threats from Ukraine and that our state may allegedly try to overthrow Lukashenko's regime.

In this way, conditions can be created for accusing Ukraine of artificially destabilizing the situation, the military group believes.

"One of the reasons may be armed provocations along the Belarusian-Ukrainian border staged by the Belarusian special services, the armed forces of the Russian Federation and private military companies of the Russian Federation (in the form of the Armed Forces), sabotage of their own military and civilian facilities on the territory of Belarus, as well as terror of the local population , who lives in the border settlements of the Brest and Gomel regions. At the same time, it is not excluded to carry out sabotage on the objects of critical infrastructure of Ukraine, including the Rivne and Chornobyl NPPs," the message says.

This is indicated by a number of signs:

a plane with 130 representatives of the private military company "Liga" arrived in Minsk from the Russian Federation with BC personal weapons;

the Belarusian security company "HardService" was delivered a uniform of the AFU ("pixel");

"League" instructors conduct training with units of "Guard Service" on assault actions in the conditions of the city and "clearing" of buildings.

"Based on the above, it is possible to assert a significant increase in potential military threats from Belarus and the creation of prerequisites for high-profile incidents in the area of responsibility of the groups of our troops," the group concluded.