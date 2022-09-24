Iran should stop supplying weapons to Russian Federation, and not justify itself with fantasies about "external influence", - Nikolenko

Tehran bears full responsibility for the destruction of relations with Ukraine.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko in a comment on channel 24, Censor.NET reports.

He added that Iran should immediately stop supplying Russia with weapons to kill Ukrainians, and not justify itself with fantasies about "external influence".

It will be recalled that Ukraine deprived the ambassador of Iran of accreditation and reduced the number of diplomats in the Iranian embassy in response to the supply of Iranian weapons to Russia.

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran stated that they regret Ukraine's decision and called on them to "refrain from the influence of third parties who seek to destroy relations between the two countries."

Over the past few weeks, Ukraine has shot down more than a dozen drones that Iran handed over to Russia. With their help, the Russians caused significant damage to the Armed Forces and civilian infrastructure, and civilians were killed.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called Iran's actions "collaboration with evil".