Zelensky to Russians: It is safer to rally and get behind bars than to die in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that Russia will succeed in mobilizing the declared 300,000 people, but he emphasizes that it is safer for Russians to go to protests and end up behind bars than to go to war in Ukraine and die.

He stated this in an interview with French mass media, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"I think he (Putin - ed.) will manage to send 300,000, as far as we know... this was shown by our partners and our intelligence, all these 300,000 questionnaires were already prepared even before the moment when he (Putin - ed.) said about partial mobilization. They had all these pieces of paper ready on the table, there were questions when he (Putin - ed.) would give this signal," the President noted.

He called it a big mistake of the Russians to fear that they will be arrested if they go out to protest.

"They are afraid to go behind bars, because they do not understand where they will end up when they come to us. When they come to our land, they will have to shoot at us, we will also have to shoot at them. Here (in Ukraine - ed.) they will either die, or they will surrender and be captured. They don't even understand the difference: if they went out now, it's safer, it's necessary, that's what democracy is, even if it's taken away from you in such a big country, but it's impossible to stop everyone because that's 150 million people," Zelensky emphasized.

The president expressed the opinion that the Russians do not understand the risks, "because they have not yet seen the corpses of their citizens en masse."