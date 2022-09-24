Germany is doing everything to help Ukraine as little as possible and as late as possible - Head of Foreign Ministry of Poland Rau

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau criticized Germany’s reluctance to supply Ukraine with main battle tanks.

He said this in an interview with PAP, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Truth.

"I remember the justification of this apparent reluctance on the part of the Germans to support the Ukrainian side on many issues, either materially or financially. Here we differ significantly with the Germans. We proceed from the fact that if we help, we try to do it as much as possible, to strengthen the position of Ukraine as much as possible and to do it as soon as possible, according to the Anglo-Saxon principle "he who gives quickly, gives twice", - said the minister.

"On the contrary, I have the impression that German policy is to provide this aid as little as possible and as late as possible. Why? (...) I think they want relations with Russia to weaken as little as possible," - noted Rau.

