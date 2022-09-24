EU gives us money, but it is cheaper to give us air defense for making economy work, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on those countries that have or produce air defense systems to help Ukraine close its skies and allow Ukrainian economy to work.

It was stated by President in interview with France Mass Media, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"We need it (the air defense - ed.) so that people return from abroad to Ukraine, go to work, children go to school. Today, this is what makes it possible for the economy to start working. The European Union gives us money, and France and Germany are among those economies which give this money... It is cheaper to give us air defense for the economy to start working," the Head of State said.

