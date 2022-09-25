ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12526 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
12 446 142
Russian Army (6219) war (20436) Zaporizhya Region (325) shoot out (8805) rocket (1133) Starukh (85)

Russian troops launched massive missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: according to preliminary information, about 10 "arrivals" - RMA

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

запоріжжя

On the night of September 25, Zaporozhzhia became the target of a Russian missile attack.

This was stated by Oleksandr Starukh, head of the Zaporizhia Military Administration, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The regional center has again become a target of the enemy. The occupier launched a massive missile attack. According to preliminary information, there were about 10 airstrikes," he said.

See more: Consequences of attack of rashists in Zaporizhzhia and region: destruction in high-rise buildings and private houses of civilians. PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 