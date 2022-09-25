Odessa was attacked by kamikaze drones. Three hits to administration building in city center. Rescue operation continues - OC "South

Enemy kamikaze drones attacked Odessa again.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress center of OC "South"

"Odessa was attacked again by enemy kamikaze drones. The enemy hit the administrative building in city cener three times. The rescue operation and fire extinguishing are ongoing. One drone was shot down by the air defense forces. There were no casualties," the message says.

It was previously reported that a series of explosions rang out in Odesa on the morning of September 25.

In addition, on September 23, Russian occupation forces attacked Odesa with kamikaze drones. Two drones destroyed an administrative building in the port area, 1 person died.

