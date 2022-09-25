Defense Forces keep border with Belarus under control to prevent provocations, - State Border Service spokesman Demchenko

The State Border Guard Service has not yet recorded any provocations on the border with Belarus, but this area is of particular attention.

This was stated by the speaker of the State Border Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko on the air of a telethon of the unified news, informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"At the moment, fortunately, the situation is stable, all the security and defense forces of our country control the border line, the border and do everything necessary to strengthen this direction, because we are well aware that Belarus supports Russia in the war against our country," Demchenko said.

At the same time, he stressed that the defense forces never excluded and now do not exclude that units of the armed forces of Belarus may enter the territory of Ukraine or may create provocations.

"That's why all defense forces: both border guards, AFU, and national guardsmen are at their places in this direction in order to control the situation, not to allow provocations and moreover - invasion," Demchenko stressed.

