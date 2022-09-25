ENG
Eighth package of EU sanctions will not limit prices of Russian oil, - mass media

The EU will probably not add price restrictions on Russian oil to the eighth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Radio Svoboda correspondent Rikard Jozvyak reported this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"As the G7 is still working out the details of the oil price cap, it is unlikely to feature in the latest EU sanctions package against Russia

But, most likely, there will be sanctions on chemicals, machines, steel products (for 12 billion euros) + the addition of a dozen people involved in the "referendums", the message says.

